Tommy Fury secured the biggest win of the professional boxing career as he beats Jake Paul by decision in their highly anticipated fight in Saudi Arabia. Fury did enough to win the fight on the scorecards, despite suffering a scare in the final round as he was knocked down by Paul.

Tommy Fury can celebrate as he beats bitter rival Jake Paul by split decision tonight in their highly anticipated boxing grudge match.

Fury was well in control of the fight for the majority of the eight rounds and is the deserved winner of the fight. However, the Englishman didn’t have it all his own way as ‘The Problem Child’ secured a knockdown in the final round. Fury wasn’t hurt by the shot Paul landed, but his gloves did touch the canvas for a brief second which means it was a legitimate knockdown.

It seems that the boxing community on Twitter are glad that the right man won the fight. Too many times in boxing there seems to be dodgy decision or some form of slight corruption when it comes to judges’ scorecards and who ultimately won the fight.

That was the fear tonight as MC Michael Buffer announced it was a split decision, but thankfully the right man got the nod and Fury can travel home to the UK with the biggest win of his career under his belt.

Twitter Reaction To Tommy Fury Beating Jake Paul

Here is just some reaction from fans on Twitter after watching Paul vs Fury and whether the right man was awarded the victory or not:

Honestly I would destroy both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury 😂 — ksi (@KSI) February 26, 2023

Nothing but respect for Jake Paul and everything he’s achieved in his life. Kid is a grafter. But can we stop calling him a boxer now? He’s just faced a novice one and got exposed. Gave him two rounds at best. Think he should go fight @KSI and make a fortune. #boxing #PaulFury — Nick Peet (@Peety_Editor) February 26, 2023

People dying to slag Tommy he’s 23 still learning. The pressure he was under tonight was immense and I don’t care what anyone says he soundly outboxed a tough white collar boxer in Jake Paul. Jake should fight KSI next in the celebrity white collar world. — Sam Jones (@mrsamjones88) February 26, 2023

One ref picked Paul, the other to with wide wins to Fury lol. Investigate that dumbass ref who picked Paul 🤣 — MJ (@MJ54) February 26, 2023

Someone needs to be checking That judge’s bank account who called the fight to Jake Paul 🤣🤣 — JH (@Jimmyyy_____) February 26, 2023

