Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Reaction: Twitter Reacts To Tommy Fury Beating Jake Paul By Split Decision

Paul Kelly
Tommy Fury secured the biggest win of the professional boxing career as he beats Jake Paul by decision in their highly anticipated fight in Saudi Arabia. Fury did enough to win the fight on the scorecards, despite suffering a scare in the final round as he was knocked down by Paul.

Tommy Fury Beats Jake Paul With Tight Split Decision Victory

Tommy Fury can celebrate as he beats bitter rival Jake Paul by split decision tonight in their highly anticipated boxing grudge match.

Fury was well in control of the fight for the majority of the eight rounds and is the deserved winner of the fight. However, the Englishman didn’t have it all his own way as ‘The Problem Child’ secured a knockdown in the final round. Fury wasn’t hurt by the shot Paul landed, but his gloves did touch the canvas for a brief second which means it was a legitimate knockdown.

The 23-year-old was in fact the underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks heading into the fight, but he defied those odds and beat his American rival, who was a huge favorite with the best offshore gambling sites, with relative ease.

It seems that the boxing community on Twitter are glad that the right man won the fight. Too many times in boxing there seems to be dodgy decision or some form of slight corruption when it comes to judges’ scorecards and who ultimately won the fight.

That was the fear tonight as MC Michael Buffer announced it was a split decision, but thankfully the right man got the nod and Fury can travel home to the UK with the biggest win of his career under his belt.

Twitter Reaction To Tommy Fury Beating Jake Paul

Here is just some reaction from fans on Twitter after watching Paul vs Fury and whether the right man was awarded the victory or not:

Paul Kelly

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly

Arrow to top