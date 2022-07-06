Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Fight OFF between ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘TNT’

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After the pair had seemingly agreed to fight on August 6th at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York, the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight has now been cancelled.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Is OFF

After it looked like the fight between YouTuber, Jake Paul, and Love Island star and boxer, Tommy Fury, was finally going to happen, the wheels have fallen off for the second time.

Fury was supposed to travel to the United States last week for a press conference to officially announce the fight and to begin the pre-fight build up, but was denied entry to the country.

In turn, Jake Paul gave the 23-year-old until today, Wednesday 6th July, to sort out his visa issues, or else ‘The Problem Child’ would be pursuing other opponents for the August 6th date at MSG.

The loudmouthed American took to social media saying, “Fury’s received a termination notice. Second time in a row he has pulled out.”

This is the second time the fight between Paul and Fury has been cancelled, with the pair originally set to fight last December. That time around, Fury pulled out due to a a broken rib and a chest infection.

Despite the fight falling out of bed just a month before the pair were due to meet in the ring, ‘The Problem Child’ has confirmed he still plans on going ahead with a fight on the same date against a new opponent.

Who Will Jake Paul Fight Instead?

With the Paul vs Fury fight getting cancelled yet again, this time due to visa issues for Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury, Jake Paul has confirmed that he will go ahead as planned and fight on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The former Disney channel star, turned YouTube star, turn professional boxer took to social media saying: “Second time in a row I’m going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice.”

There have been rumours circulating that the replacement opponent could be Hasim Rahman Jr.

This name might ring a bell to boxing fans, as Rahman Jr is indeed the son of former heavyweight champion of the world, Hasim Rahman.

Boxing journalist, Chris Mannix, has said that both Paul and Rahman Jr are in the process of finalising a deal for a fight between the two.

Rahman Jr is currently 12-1 as a professional boxer, with six of his wins coming by way of knockout.

The fight would be likely to take place at either cruiserweight or heavyweight.