Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Is A Done Deal

On August 5th, Jake Paul will face off against Nate Diaz in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of this year.

The match will be held in Dallas, Texas, and streamed on DAZN PPV. It will be eight rounds and the weight requirement will be 185 pounds.

BREAKING! Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL. The details: Aug. 5, 2023. Dallas. DAZN PPV. Eight rounds. 185 pounds. pic.twitter.com/5lqclPhTW1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 12, 2023

Jake Paul is mostly known in the past for his brash persona and viral YouTube stunts. He has, however, made a name for himself in the world of boxing over the past few years. He has taken on a series of high-profile opponents in boxing matches, including former NBA player Nate Robinson and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Paul’s Boxing Record

Paul has won all of his professional fights except for one. He lost to amateur boxer Tommy Fury by the score of 74-75 to Paul and two judges scored 76-73 on favor of Fury. Paul is now looking to take on a more experienced opponent in Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz is a former UFC lightweight champion with a record of 21 wins and 13 losses. He has also competed in boxing matches before, although he is best known for his success in mixed martial arts. Many fans believe that he could present a formidable challenge for Jake Paul. This may be Paul’s toughest opponent yet.

Paul is -275 to win the boxing match according to offshore betting sites.

The fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz has generated a lot of buzz in the boxing world. Some critics, however, have raised concerns about the legitimacy of the matchup, given that Paul has only fought amateur boxers and retired fighters up until this point.

Regardless of the outcome, the fight is sure to be a major event in the boxing world. Both Jake Paul and Nate Diaz bring their unique styles and personalities to the ring. Fans will be eagerly watching to see if Paul can continue his boxing success, or if Diaz will be able to pull off an upset and hand the YouTube star his second consecutive loss.