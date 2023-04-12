Boxing

Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Is A Done Deal

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
2 MAIN nate diaz jake paul
2 MAIN nate diaz jake paul

On August 5th, Jake Paul will face off against Nate Diaz in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of this year.

The match will be held in Dallas, Texas, and streamed on DAZN PPV. It will be eight rounds and the weight requirement will be 185 pounds.

 

https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/boxer-jake-paul-pictured-weight-798468704.jpg

Jake Paul is mostly known in the past for his brash persona and viral YouTube stunts. He has, however, made a name for himself in the world of boxing over the past few years. He has taken on a series of high-profile opponents in boxing matches, including former NBA player Nate Robinson and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Paul’s Boxing Record

Paul has won all of his professional fights except for one. He lost to amateur boxer Tommy Fury by the score of  74-75 to Paul and two judges scored 76-73 on favor of Fury. Paul is now looking to take on a more experienced opponent in Nate Diaz.

https://sportshub.cbsistatic.com/i/r/2019/08/18/fc2d795c-ecee-4f52-a2d6-d13aecc97713/thumbnail/1200x675/519a268323fba4dda2c4663afb3dbe9b/nate-diaz.jpg
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is a former UFC lightweight champion with a record of 21 wins and 13 losses. He has also competed in boxing matches before, although he is best known for his success in mixed martial arts. Many fans believe that he could present a formidable challenge for Jake Paul. This may be Paul’s toughest opponent yet.

Paul is -275 to win the boxing match according to offshore betting sites.

The fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz has generated a lot of buzz in the boxing world. Some critics, however, have raised concerns about the legitimacy of the matchup, given that Paul has only fought amateur boxers and retired fighters up until this point.

Regardless of the outcome, the fight is sure to be a major event in the boxing world. Both Jake Paul and Nate Diaz bring their unique styles and personalities to the ring. Fans will be eagerly watching to see if Paul can continue his boxing success, or if Diaz will be able to pull off an upset and hand the YouTube star his second consecutive loss.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
2 MAIN nate diaz jake paul
Boxing

LATEST Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Is A Done Deal

Author image Owen Jones  •  58min
Gervonta Davis Boxing 1
Boxing
Gervonta Davis Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘Tank’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 11 2023

With the biggest fight of his career fast approaching, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Gervonta Davis. This includes his net worth, career earnings, biggest…

Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing
Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘King Ry’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 11 2023

With Ryan Garcia set for the biggest fight of his boxing career on April 22 against Gervonta Davis, we decided to take a deep dive into ‘King Ry’. This includes…

jutta leerdam 3
Boxing
Who is Jake Paul’s New OFFICIAL Girlfriend, World’s Hottest Speed Skater, Jutta Leerdam?
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 4 2023
Jermaine Franklin
Boxing
Jermaine Franklin Boxing Record: ‘989 Assassin’ Won First 21 Fights With 14 Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 1 2023
Anthony Joshua vs Ruiz Boxing 1
Boxing
Joshua vs Franklin Undercard Betting Picks: Yafai vs Calleros, Wardley vs Coffie & Williams vs Wilson-Bent Predictions
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 1 2023
David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Boxing
Boxing
David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Betting Picks, Fight Date, US Start Time, Undercard, Live Stream & Free Bet
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Mar 20 2023
Arrow to top