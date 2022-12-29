Jake Paul has taken to social media to criticize famous chef ‘Salt Bae’ for his actions after the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final. The restaurateur was seen joining in on the celebrations with Lionel Messi and co, posing for photographs and holding the World Cup trophy. Jake Paul admits that Salt Bae now annoys him more than long term rival KSI.

Jake Paul Slams Salt Bae For Intruding Argentina World Cup Final Celebrations

After arguably the best World Cup Final in history, Argentina players and fans were rightly celebrating after achieving world soccer supremacy in Qatar. On the pitch, the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and co were celebrating the biggest win of their life, and rightly so.

However, famous chef known as ‘Salt Bae’ seems to have stirred a lot of football fans up the wrong way by intruding and impeding on the Argentina World Cup winning celebrations.

one man who is furious at the actions of Salt Bae is Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ has slammed the restaurateur for ‘disrespecting GOATs’ and ruining the moment for Argentina players after achieving their lifelong dream of winning the World Cup.

This isn’t the first time Salt Bae has been slammed for this. In the aftermath of the 2018 Champions League Final, the chef posed for a photo with Mohammad Salah, a Liverpool player who had just lost the final and sustained a terrible injury. Again, many people saw this as disrespectful, just like intruding the Argentinian celebrations at the World Cup.

Jake Paul admits that Salt Bae may have overtaken KSI in his hate ratings now after his World Cup actions. That is saying something, given the fact that Paul and KSI have had a long-term feud dating back over three years. It all started when KSI beat Logan Paul in a professional boxing fight in 2019, and has been a fierce rivalry ever since.

The 25-year-old has been very vocal with his opinions on Salt Bae and feels that he ‘has been disrespecting GOATs way too long’. As you can see in the tweet below, the YouTube star turned boxer has made his opinions on Salt Bae very vocal:

This dude has been disrespecting GOATs way too long. I may have found someone who annoys me more than KSI. pic.twitter.com/YYZTgI5cCi — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 26, 2022

Will Jake Paul Still Fight KSI Next Year Despite Frustration At Salt Bae?

Despite Jake Paul’s most recent call-out of Salt Bae, the fight everyone wants to see him in is the KSI fight or the Tommy Fury fight. It seems like both of these bouts could happen for ‘The Problem Child’ in 2023. A fight between Jake Paul and KSI is closer than ever, with the pair seemingly agreeing to fight at Wembley Stadium next summer in England in a Twitter back and forth.

Fans will be hoping that the former Disney channel and YouTube star still has his sights set on a fight with long term rival KSI, rather than calling out Salt Bae and potentially having a fight with him instead.

Although Paul has admitted that Salt Bae annoys him more than his English counterpart, it seems that the Paul vs KSI fight could well happen next year. The fight has been brewing for some time now and looks closer than ever to happening.

Both Jake Paul and KSI were in action in the boxing ring very recently, so will both be in good shape and raring to get through the ropes again and face each other in the centre of the canvas.

Fingers crossed we get the Jake Paul vs KSI fight next year and let the pair finally settle their differences in the ring. Who knows, Salt Bae could be ringside to watch!

Potential Jake Paul vs KSI Future Odds

Already claimed the Jake Paul vs KSI boxing betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Paul vs KSI boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting apps.

Boxer Odds Sportsbook Jake Paul -188 KSI +150 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like