Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a single IPL title despite participating in all the previous 14 seasons of the tournament. They made it to the finals on three occasions in the past, but all their final appearances ultimately ended in defeat with Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad all triumphing over them in the 2009, 2011 and 2016 editions of the tournament.

Last season, RCB made it to the playoffs after finishing third in the points table with nine wins from 14 matches. However, they fell at the first hurdle in the playoffs as Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed them by four wickets in the Eliminator.

With Faf du Plessis as their new captain, Royal Challengers Bangalore will once again put their best efforts to land their maiden IPL crown this year. And considering the talented players in their ranks, they will believe that they can finally break their title jinx in 2022.

The 2016 finalists have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj while they have also brought in some exciting new faces in the form of Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood.

RCB will play their first IPL match on March 27 when they take on Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium.

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

March 27: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

March 30: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 5: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 9: vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 12: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 16: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 19: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 23: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 26: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 30: vs Gujarat Titans, 3.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 4: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

May 8: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 3.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 13: vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 19: vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium