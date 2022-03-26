Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News ipl dc capitals full schedule all matches date time and venue

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

Updated

1 hour ago

on

IPL Trophy

The 2022 Indian Premier League is set to start from March 26, with cricket lovers waiting eagerly to see their favourite stars in action.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will play their first match on March 27 when they take on Mumbai Indians.

The Capitals are yet to win a title in the tournament, having come closest in 2020 when they lost the final to Mumbai Indians.

However, they have retained their four key players and have also acquired some very talented stars this year.

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman are some of the big names who can help Delhi to win their maiden IPL crown.

But Warner will not be available for their first two matches while Mitchell Marsh will also be missing for the first three.

Mustafizur Rahman will only be absent for the first match.

Unlike the previous editions, the 2022 IPL will see all the 10 teams play only 14 matches each rather than each side playing the other twice.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals full Schedule, date, time and venue

March 27: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 2: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 10: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 16: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 20: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 22: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 28: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 1: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 5: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 8: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 11: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 16: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens