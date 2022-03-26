IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

The 2022 Indian Premier League is set to start from March 26, with cricket lovers waiting eagerly to see their favourite stars in action.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will play their first match on March 27 when they take on Mumbai Indians.

The Capitals are yet to win a title in the tournament, having come closest in 2020 when they lost the final to Mumbai Indians.

However, they have retained their four key players and have also acquired some very talented stars this year.

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman are some of the big names who can help Delhi to win their maiden IPL crown.

But Warner will not be available for their first two matches while Mitchell Marsh will also be missing for the first three.

Mustafizur Rahman will only be absent for the first match.

Unlike the previous editions, the 2022 IPL will see all the 10 teams play only 14 matches each rather than each side playing the other twice.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals full Schedule, date, time and venue

March 27: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 2: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 10: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 16: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 20: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 22: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 28: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 1: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 5: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 8: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 11: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 16: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium