IPL 2022: Updated Points Table After PBKS vs SRH, CSK vs GT

The IPL 2022 matches yesterday saw Gujarat Titans outclass Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad pick up their fourth successive victory against Punjab Kings.

CSK posted a competitive 170 runs target after they were asked to bat first by Gujarat at the MCA Stadium. The defending champions looked in a dominating position when they bowled out half of the opponents’ batters for only 87.

However, the IPL debutants had the last laugh as David Miller came out with all guns blazing to play a brilliant 94-off-51 knock to get his side over the line.

The South African was helped in his efforts by stand-in skipper Rashid Khan who scored 40 from 21 balls.

Meanwhile, the other match on Sunday saw SunRisers Hyderabad emerging victorious against Punjab Kings by seven wickets.

With Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking up seven wickets combined, SRH managed to restrict their opponents to 151 in the stipulated 20 overs. And the 2016 champions didn’t face much troubles chasing down the target with Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran all contributing with the bat.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans have strengthened their position at the top of the points table with their recent victory over Chennai. GT are currently the only side who have hit two digits in points.

Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad are occupying second, third and fourth spots respectively, with all three teams having eight points each. While Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have all secured six points so far and are sitting fifth, sixth and seventh in the standings respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals registered only two victories from five matches and are currently eighth in the table followed by Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, who are yet to win a game this season.