The 2022 Indian Premier League will be the 10th season of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after it was founded in 2012. The Eagles won their first IPL crown in 2016, defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

SRH also made a strong claim for the title in 2018 when they finished at the top of the points table and made it to the final after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the playoffs. However, they were denied the coveted trophy by Chennai Super Kings who ultimately triumphed by eight wickets in the final.

The previous edition of the Indian Premier League was highly disappointing for the Orange Army who lost an incredible 11 of their 14 matches to end up at the bottom of the table.

But with Kane Williamson as their captain, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be fancying their chances for the IPL crown this season. They have brought in some highly talented players, including the likes of Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75), Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore), Rahul Tripathi (8.5 crore) and Romario Shepherd (Rs 7.7 crore). And besides Williamson, they have also retained Abdul Samad and Umran Malik for this season.

SRH will play their first IPL match on Tuesday when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

March 29: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 9: vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 11: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 15: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 19: vs Punjab Kings, 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 23: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 27: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 1: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 5: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 8: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 14, vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 17: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 22: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium