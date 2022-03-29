Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News ipl 2022 sunrisers hyderabad full schedule all matches date time and venue

IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad full schedule, all matches, date, time and venue

Updated

2 seconds ago

on

IPL Trophy 1

The 2022 Indian Premier League will be the 10th season of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after it was founded in 2012. The Eagles won their first IPL crown in 2016, defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

SRH also made a strong claim for the title in 2018 when they finished at the top of the points table and made it to the final after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the playoffs. However, they were denied the coveted trophy by Chennai Super Kings who ultimately triumphed by eight wickets in the final.

The previous edition of the Indian Premier League was highly disappointing for the Orange Army who lost an incredible 11 of their 14 matches to end up at the bottom of the table.

But with Kane Williamson as their captain, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be fancying their chances for the IPL crown this season. They have brought in some highly talented players, including the likes of Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75), Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore), Rahul Tripathi (8.5 crore) and Romario Shepherd (Rs 7.7 crore). And besides Williamson, they have also retained Abdul Samad and Umran Malik for this season.

SRH will play their first IPL match on Tuesday when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

March 29: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 9: vs Chennai Super Kings, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 11: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 15: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 19: vs Punjab Kings, 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 23: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 27: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 1: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 5: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 8: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 14, vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

May 17: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 22: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens