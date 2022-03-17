IPL 2022 Schedule: Fixtures, Teams and Match Dates

The Indian Premier League is all set to kick off later this month on the 26th and 10 teams from across the country will compete in a total of 70 league matches with the hope of making it to the finals that is scheduled for the 29th of April.

As per the reports, the tournament is all set to be hosted across four different stadiums in Mumbai and Pune.

The reported venues for the league matches are Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and the MCA International Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to defend their title this season under the leadership of their charismatic captain MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, the new arrivals Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants will look to make their mark after joining the IPL bandwagon.

While the cricket fans across the globe prepare themselves for two months of absorbing T20 cricketing action, here is the complete schedule of the Indian Premier League this year.

IPL 2022 Fixtures

S.No. Match Date Time 1 CSK Vs KKR 26 March 2022 7:30 PM 2 SRH Vs RR 27 March 2022 7:30 PM 3 Ahmedabad Vs RCB 28 March 2022 7:30 PM 4 DC Vs MI 29 March 2022 7:30 PM 5 Lucknow Vs PBKS 30 March 2022 7:30 PM 6 KKR Vs SRH 31 March 2022 7:30 PM 7 RR Vs DC 01 April 2022 7:30 PM 8 RCB Vs MI 02 April 2022 3:30 PM 9 Lucknow Vs Ahmedabad 02 April 2022 7:30 PM 10 PBKS Vs CSK 03 April 2022 3:30 PM 11 SRH Vs RCB 03 April 2022 7:30 PM 12 MI Vs Ahmedabad 04 April 2022 7:30 PM 13 DC Vs KKR 05 April 2022 7:30 PM 14 CSK Vs RCB 06 April 2022 7:30 PM 15 SRH Vs PBKS 07 April 2022 3:30 PM 16 RR Vs KKR 08 April 2022 7:30 PM 17 Lucknow Vs DC 09 April 2022 7:30 PM 18 Ahmedabad Vs CSK 09 April 2022 3:30 PM 19 DC Vs SRH 10 April 2022 7:30 PM 20 RCB Vs RR 10 April 2022 3:30 PM 21 MI Vs Lucknow 11 April 2022 7:30 PM 22 KKR Vs Ahmedabad 12 April 2022 7:30 PM 23 PBKS Vs RR 13 April 2022 7:30 PM 24 MI Vs CSK 14 April 2022 7:30 PM 25 KKR Vs RCB 15 April 2022 7:30 PM 26 DC Vs PBKS 16 April 2022 7:30 PM 27 SRH Vs MI 16 April 2022 3:30 PM 28 RR Vs Ahmedabad 17 April 2022 7:30 PM 29 CSK Vs Lucknow 17 April 2022 3:30 PM 30 DC Vs RCB 18 April 2022 7:30 PM 31 Lucknow Vs CSK 19 April 2022 7:30 PM 32 Ahmedabad Vs SRH 20 April 2022 7:30 PM 33 KKR Vs PBKS 21 April 2022 7:30 PM 34 RR Vs MI 22 April 2022 7:30 PM 35 RCB Vs Lucknow 23 April 2022 7:30 PM 36 Ahmedabad Vs DC 23 April 2022 3:30 PM 37 MI Vs PBKS 24 April 2022 7:30 PM 38 RR Vs Lucknow 24 April 2022 3:30 PM 39 CSK Vs SRH 25 April 2022 7:30 PM 40 DC Vs Ahmedabad 26 April 2022 7:30 PM 41 SRH Vs KKR 27 April 2022 7:30 PM 42 CSK Vs RR 28 April 2022 7:30 PM 43 Lucknow Vs MI 29 April 2022 7:30 PM 44 Ahmedabad Vs KKR 30 April 2022 7:30 PM 45 SRH Vs DC 30 April 2022 3:30 PM 46 RCB Vs PBKS 01 April 2022 7:30 PM 47 KKR Vs CSK 01 April 2022 3:30 PM 48 MI Vs DC 02 April 2022 7:30 PM 49 RCB Vs Ahmedabad 03 April 2022 7:30 PM 50 PBKS Vs Lucknow 04 April 2022 7:30 PM 51 RR Vs CSK 05 April 2022 7:30 PM 52 PBKS Vs MI 06 April 2022 7:30 PM 53 SRH Vs Lucknow 07 April 2022 7:30 PM 54 RR Vs RCB 08 April 2022 7:30 PM 55 CSK Vs DC 08 April 2022 3:30 PM 56 Ahmedabad Vs PBKS 09 April 2022 7:30 PM 57 MI Vs SRH 10 April 2022 7:30 PM 58 RCB Vs KKR 11 April 2022 7:30 PM 59 PBKS Vs DC 12 April 2022 7:30 PM 60 Ahmedabad Vs RR 13 April 2022 7:30 PM 61 KKR Vs MI 14 April 2022 7:30 PM 62 Lucknow Vs SRH 14 April 2022 3:30 PM 63 PBKS Vs RCB 15 April 2022 7:30 PM 64 CSK Vs Ahmedabad 15 April 2022 3:30 PM 65 Lucknow Vs KKR 16 April 2022 7:30 PM 66 MI Vs RR 17 April 2022 7:30 PM 67 PBKS Vs SRH 18 April 2022 7:30 PM 68 DC Vs Lucknow 19 April 2022 7:30 PM 69 RCB Vs CSK 20 April 2022 7:30 PM 70 KKR Vs RR 21 April 2022 7:30 PM 71 Qualifier-1 22 April 2022 7:30 PM 72 Eliminator 24 April 2022 7:30 PM 73 Qualifier-2 27 April 2022 7:30 PM 74 FINAL 29 April 2022 7:30 PM

IPL 2022: Teams

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

IPL 2022: Squads

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhransh Senapati, Hari Nishanth, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Verma, Mitchell Santner, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simranjeet Singh, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer (C), Baba Indirajith, Aman Hakim Khan, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings (wk), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratene, Sunil Narine, Rashik Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Aaron Finch joins Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Alex Hales. #TATAIPL



More Details 🔽https://t.co/eECXKVusxE pic.twitter.com/QsoFcOMUsz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 11, 2022

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, Rovamn Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Ripan Patel, Axar Patel, Lal, Lalit Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Shardul Thakur, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal (c), Prerak Mankad, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell, Shahrukh Khan, Baltej Singh, Ansh Patel, Rishi Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Odean Smith, Sandeep Singh, Writtick Chaterjee, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porell, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Finn Allen (wk), Luvinith Sisodia, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazelwood, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Umran Malik (wk), Saurabh Dubey, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natrajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c/wk), Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jruel (wk), Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c/wk), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, David Millier, Gurkreeat Singh Maan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mathew Wade (wk), Wriddhiman Saha, Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishor