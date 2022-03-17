IPL 2022 Schedule: Fixtures, Teams and Match Dates

The Indian Premier League is all set to kick off later this month on the 26th and 10 teams from across the country will compete in a total of 70 league matches with the hope of making it to the finals that is scheduled for the 29th of April.
As per the reports, the tournament is all set to be hosted across four different stadiums in Mumbai and Pune.
The reported venues for the league matches are Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and the MCA International Stadium.
Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to defend their title this season under the leadership of their charismatic captain MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, the new arrivals Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants will look to make their mark after joining the IPL bandwagon.
While the cricket fans across the globe prepare themselves for two months of absorbing T20 cricketing action, here at Sportslens we look at the complete schedule of the Indian Premier League this year.
Hello Fans 👋— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022
Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️
Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022❓🤔 pic.twitter.com/cBCzL1tocA
IPL 2022 Fixtures
|S.No.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|1
|CSK Vs KKR
|26 March 2022
|7:30 PM
|2
|SRH Vs RR
|27 March 2022
|7:30 PM
|3
|Ahmedabad Vs RCB
|28 March 2022
|7:30 PM
|4
|DC Vs MI
|29 March 2022
|7:30 PM
|5
|Lucknow Vs PBKS
|30 March 2022
|7:30 PM
|6
|KKR Vs SRH
|31 March 2022
|7:30 PM
|7
|RR Vs DC
|01 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|8
|RCB Vs MI
|02 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|9
|Lucknow Vs Ahmedabad
|02 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|10
|PBKS Vs CSK
|03 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|11
|SRH Vs RCB
|03 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|12
|MI Vs Ahmedabad
|04 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|13
|DC Vs KKR
|05 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|14
|CSK Vs RCB
|06 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|15
|SRH Vs PBKS
|07 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|16
|RR Vs KKR
|08 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|17
|Lucknow Vs DC
|09 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|18
|Ahmedabad Vs CSK
|09 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|19
|DC Vs SRH
|10 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|20
|RCB Vs RR
|10 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|21
|MI Vs Lucknow
|11 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|22
|KKR Vs Ahmedabad
|12 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|23
|PBKS Vs RR
|13 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|24
|MI Vs CSK
|14 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|25
|KKR Vs RCB
|15 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|26
|DC Vs PBKS
|16 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|27
|SRH Vs MI
|16 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|28
|RR Vs Ahmedabad
|17 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|29
|CSK Vs Lucknow
|17 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|30
|DC Vs RCB
|18 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|31
|Lucknow Vs CSK
|19 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|32
|Ahmedabad Vs SRH
|20 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|33
|KKR Vs PBKS
|21 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|34
|RR Vs MI
|22 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|35
|RCB Vs Lucknow
|23 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|36
|Ahmedabad Vs DC
|23 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|37
|MI Vs PBKS
|24 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|38
|RR Vs Lucknow
|24 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|39
|CSK Vs SRH
|25 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|40
|DC Vs Ahmedabad
|26 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|41
|SRH Vs KKR
|27 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|42
|CSK Vs RR
|28 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|43
|Lucknow Vs MI
|29 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|44
|Ahmedabad Vs KKR
|30 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|45
|SRH Vs DC
|30 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|46
|RCB Vs PBKS
|01 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|47
|KKR Vs CSK
|01 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|48
|MI Vs DC
|02 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|49
|RCB Vs Ahmedabad
|03 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|50
|PBKS Vs Lucknow
|04 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|51
|RR Vs CSK
|05 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|52
|PBKS Vs MI
|06 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|53
|SRH Vs Lucknow
|07 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|54
|RR Vs RCB
|08 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|55
|CSK Vs DC
|08 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|56
|Ahmedabad Vs PBKS
|09 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|57
|MI Vs SRH
|10 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|58
|RCB Vs KKR
|11 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|59
|PBKS Vs DC
|12 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|60
|Ahmedabad Vs RR
|13 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|61
|KKR Vs MI
|14 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|62
|Lucknow Vs SRH
|14 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|63
|PBKS Vs RCB
|15 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|64
|CSK Vs Ahmedabad
|15 April 2022
|3:30 PM
|65
|Lucknow Vs KKR
|16 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|66
|MI Vs RR
|17 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|67
|PBKS Vs SRH
|18 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|68
|DC Vs Lucknow
|19 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|69
|RCB Vs CSK
|20 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|70
|KKR Vs RR
|21 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|71
|Qualifier-1
|22 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|72
|Eliminator
|24 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|73
|Qualifier-2
|27 April 2022
|7:30 PM
|74
|FINAL
|29 April 2022
|7:30 PM
IPL 2022: Teams
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
- Delhi Capitals (DC)
- Gujarat Titans (GT)
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
- Mumbai Indians (MI)
- Punjab Kings (PBKS)
- Rajasthan Royals (RR)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
IPL 2022: Squads
🚨 NEWS 🚨: Aaron Finch joins Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Alex Hales. #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 11, 2022
More Details 🔽https://t.co/eECXKVusxE pic.twitter.com/QsoFcOMUsz