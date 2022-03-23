IPL 2022: Rule changes ahead of this season’s Indian Premier League

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick off later this week on the 26th and the new season will feature a number of rule changes.

Here at Sportslens, we look at the list of new rules and the revised playing conditions for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Decision review system

The decision review system was initially brought into play back in 2018 and teams were allowed to review the decision of the officials during the game. Every team was allowed one unsuccessful review during an innings.

The changes made to the DRS system this season means that every team will have two unsuccessful attempts to review a decision.

Rescheduling games

As has often been the case recently, teams have not been able to field a playing eleven due to the coronavirus crisis and BCCI have now announced that they will attempt to reschedule the game later on in the season if such a situation arises.

However, if the rescheduling is not possible the situation will be handled by the IPL technical committee.

Super over changes

The Super over rules for the playoff game and the final have been changed.

If a super offer cannot be finished/multiple super overs are tied in the playoff game or the final, the team finishing higher in the league standings will be chosen as the winners.

Change of strike

Initially, when the batsman had crossed paths with the non-striker before getting out, the new player would be on the non-striker’s end. However, BCCI have adopted the new rules set by the Marylebone Cricket Club for the upcoming season.

Even if the two players have crossed during a dismissal, the new batter will take strike.

The rule change could make a huge difference in the game and favour the bowling side, especially when the new batter is from the lower order.