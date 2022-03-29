Countries
ipl 2022 rajasthan royals full schedule all matches date time and venue

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals full schedule, all matches date, time and venue

Updated

9 seconds ago

on

tata IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2008 when they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final. However, their performances have been massively disappointing since then, with the Jaipur based side failing to make it to the playoffs for the following four seasons before they finished third in the table and made it to the Qualifier 2 in 2013.

Rajasthan now have been failing to reach the playoffs for the past three seasons. And in the previous edition of the IPL, they ended up 7th in the points table with just 10 points to their name.

However, with many changes in the squad, RR will be looking to do well this year. The 2008 champions have retained Sanju Samson (who will continue as their captain), Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While they have also brought in the likes of Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 Crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 Crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5 Crore), Trent Boult (Rs 8 Crore) and Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Crore).

RR will play their first IPL match on Tuesday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

March 29: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 2: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 5: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 10: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 14: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 18: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 22: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 26: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium Pune

April 30: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 2: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 7: vs Punjab Kings, 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 11: vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 15: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium

