IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler at the top of run-scoring charts

During the IPL season every year, a lot of fans keep their eyes on the players who score the most number of runs as the highest run-getter is awarded the coveted Orange Cap. These players are often picked up by their national teams to play in tournaments such as the T20 World Cup. By providing an excellent performance, these batsmen also add to their value for the following season.

Last year, Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad won the IPL award after he scored 635 runs in 16 matches to help his side win their fourth title. But who are the top contenders for the Orange Cap this year?

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is currently leading the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts, with the England international striking 205 runs so far in the tournament. The 31-year-old struck a superb century against Mumbai Indians before also hitting an impressive 70-off-47 knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan is second on the list with 149 runs. The immensely talented batter began the season in spectacular fashion, scoring an unbeaten 81 against Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of the IPL 2022. He followed that up with another impressive 54 in Mumbai’s 23 runs defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

Faf du Plessis, who is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, is another strong contender for the IPL 2022 Orange Cap. The South African has scored 122 runs so far in the tournament, which includes a blistering 88-off-57 balls knock against Punjab Kings last month.

