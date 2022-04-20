IPL 2022, Match 32: DC vs PBKS – Preview and Prediction

The Match 32 of the IPL 2022 will see Delhi Capitals come up against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.

DC will enter the upcoming match on the back of a disappointing 16 runs defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore last weekend.

The Rishabh Pant-led side failed to chase down RCB’s 189 target despite good efforts from the skipper himself and David Warner, who struck five sixers to score a blistering 66 knock.

Delhi are currently eighth in the standings, having secured four points from five matches.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will also come into Wednesday’s clash on the back of a seven wickets loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spectacular bowling helped SRH to restrict their opponents to 151. And then vital batting contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran meant they easily achieved PBKS target.

Punjab Kings are currently a spot above their rivals on Wednesday, having secured three victories from six matches.

DC vs PBKS Prediction

Delhi Capitals have one of the most dangerous IPL batsmen in David Warner who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. While in bowling, they have the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed who have been impressive so far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings boast amazing batters in Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan who can be very destructive for the opposition. While Rahul Chahar has also been very impressive, with the amazing bowler picking up nine wickets so far.

The upcoming match between the two teams is unlikely to be a one-sided affair. However, we believe that the chasing side will win today at the Brabourne Stadium.