Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News ipl 2022 match 30 rr vs kkr preview and prediction

IPL 2022, Match 30: RR vs KKR – Preview and Prediction

Updated

8 seconds ago

on

IPL 1

The IPL 2022 action continues on Monday as Rajasthan Royals square off with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

RR were most recently in action on Thursday when Gujarat Titans outclassed them by 37 runs. The Sanju Samson-led side failed to chase down GT’s 193 target despite another magnificent fifty from Jos Buttler, the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far.

That was Rajasthan’s second defeat of the season and now they have slipped to fifth spot in the standings with six points.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will also enter Monday’s clash on the back of a disappointing seven wickets defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad.

KKR registered three victories from their first four matches before losing two on the trot to drop down to sixth in the points table.

They will now be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face RR at the Brabourne Stadium.

Kolkata made it to the finals of the IPL 2021, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 respectively. However, they failed to beat Chennai Super Kings in the final to miss out on their third title.

RR vs KKR Prediction

RR’s Jos Buttler has been spectacular at the top of the order, with the 31-year-old hitting 272 runs in five matches so far. However, their middle order doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, with Sanju Samson particularly disappointing with his performances so far. Meanwhile, KKR have their own problems with death bowling one of their main weaknesses this season.

There isn’t a lot of differences in quality between the two sides and we are backing the chasing team to win at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens