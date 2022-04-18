IPL 2022, Match 30: RR vs KKR – Preview and Prediction

The IPL 2022 action continues on Monday as Rajasthan Royals square off with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium.

RR were most recently in action on Thursday when Gujarat Titans outclassed them by 37 runs. The Sanju Samson-led side failed to chase down GT’s 193 target despite another magnificent fifty from Jos Buttler, the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far.

That was Rajasthan’s second defeat of the season and now they have slipped to fifth spot in the standings with six points.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will also enter Monday’s clash on the back of a disappointing seven wickets defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad.

KKR registered three victories from their first four matches before losing two on the trot to drop down to sixth in the points table.

They will now be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face RR at the Brabourne Stadium.

Kolkata made it to the finals of the IPL 2021, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 respectively. However, they failed to beat Chennai Super Kings in the final to miss out on their third title.

RR vs KKR Prediction

RR’s Jos Buttler has been spectacular at the top of the order, with the 31-year-old hitting 272 runs in five matches so far. However, their middle order doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, with Sanju Samson particularly disappointing with his performances so far. Meanwhile, KKR have their own problems with death bowling one of their main weaknesses this season.

There isn’t a lot of differences in quality between the two sides and we are backing the chasing team to win at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.