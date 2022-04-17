IPL 2022, Match 29: GT vs CSK – Preview and Prediction

The Match 29 of the IPL 2022 will see Gujarat Titans square off with Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune today.

GT will enter Sunday’s clash on the back of a brilliant victory over Rajasthan Royals in their previous match.

The IPL new entrants posted a competitive 192 runs on the board after they were put on to bat first, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 87 knock.

With Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal impressing with the bowl, GT managed to restrict their opponents to 155/9, thus winning the match comfortably by 37 runs.

Now with four wins from five matches in the tournament, the Hardik Pandya-led side are at the top of the IPL points table.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings ended their losing streak on Tuesday when they outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs.

CSK were under pressure heading into the match at the DY Patil Stadium after losing against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first four matches of the season.

However, the Ravindra Jadeja-led side bounced back against RCB and claimed a morale-boosting 23 runs victory, with Shivam Dube playing a spectacular 95-off-46 knock to provide a vital contribution.

CSK are currently ninth in the standings, with two points from five matches so far in the tournament.

GT vs CSK Prediction

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have plenty of quality players in their ranks and they both have won their previous matches as well. GT have the likes of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia while CSK boast players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube who can easily take the game away from the opposition.

The Sunday’s encounter is not expected to be a one-sided affair but considering the impressive start of Gujarat to the IPL season, we are backing them to win today over CSK.