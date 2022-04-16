Countries
IPL 2022, Match 27: DC vs RCB – Preview and Prediction

Updated

55 mins ago

on

IPL Trophy 1

The exciting matches of the Indian Premier League continues on Saturday as Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium.

DC will come into the next encounter on the back of an excellent victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game.

The Rishabh Pant-led side posted a competitive 215 runs on the board after they were put on to bat first by KKR. And with Kuldeep Yadav dismissing four and Khaleel Ahmed taking three wickets, Delhi managed to bowl out their opponents for just 171 to win the match by an incredible 44 runs.

DC have now won two of their four matches so far in the tournament and currently occupy eighth spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore will enter Saturday’s clash on the back of a disappointing 23 runs defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.

RCB got themselves into a bad position after they allowed their opponents to put 216 runs on the board. And despite late efforts from Suyash Prabhudessai and Dinesh Karthik, the Faf du Plessis-led side ultimately fell short by 23 runs.

DC vs RCB Prediction

Delhi Capitals have David Warner and Prithvi Shaw to lead their top order. Both players were impressive in their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders and they will once again be expected to give DC a good start on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in their ranks. Kohli is yet to score a fifty in five outings so far but we all know that he is one of the best batsmen in the world and can be unstoppable on his day.

Both sides have quality players in their ranks and so it is hard to make a direct prediction about who will win on Saturday. However, we are backing the chasing side to win the upcoming match at the Wankhede Stadium.

