IPL 2022, Match 25: SRH vs KKR – Preview and Prediction

Updated

1 hour ago

on

IPL 1

The Indian Premier League continues on Friday as the Sunrisers Hyderabad square off with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium in Match 25 of the tournament.

SRH have seen a revival in their fortunes recently after they made a poor start to the season. The 2016 winners bounced back from their opening two defeats to claim a comfortable eight wickets victory over Chennai Super Kings last week.

The Sunrisers followed that up with another eight wickets win over Gujarat Titans who were on a three-match winning streak at that time.

They will have gained much encouragement from the impressive batting displays from their top order. Abhishek Sharma struck 75 and 42 in the previous two matches while Kane Williamson also got his form back in the last two games, hitting 32 and 57 knocks. Their bowling has also been quietly effective.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will enter Friday’s clash on the back of a disappointing 44 runs defeat against Delhi Capitals.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side were bowled out for 171 chasing DC’s formidable 215 runs target.

They are currently second in the IPL table, having secured three wins from five matches so far.

KKR suffered a setback at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore after their victory in the opening game. However, they made a strong comeback in the tournament, registering dominant victories over Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in their following two matches.

The 2014 champions will be looking to bounce back when they take on SRH in their upcoming match.

SRH vs KKR Prediction

The Sunrisers have met Kolkata in 21 IPL matches in the past, with KKR winning 14 and SRH seven of those encounters. The Shreyas Iyer-led side boast a better head-to-head record over their rivals on Friday. But SRH have got their mojo back and look very dangerous opponents for any other IPL side.

It is hard to make a direct prediction but we are backing the chasing side to win the match.

