IPL 2022, Match 25: SRH vs KKR Head-To-Head Record

The Match 25 of the IPL 2022 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

SRH endured a difficult start to the season, losing their first two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

However, the Kane Williamson led-side bounced back strongly in the tournament as they outclassed Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in their following two matches.

The Sunrisers ended GT’s three-match winning streak in their most recent encounter on Monday, chasing down the 162 runs target at the expense of just two wickets.

SRH are currently eighth in the standings, having secured four points from four matches.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will come into Friday’s clash on the back of a disappointing 44 runs defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

DC posted a formidable 215 runs target on the board after they were put on to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium. Kolkata failed to provide a good batting performance and were all out for just 171 to lose the game by a huge margin.

KKR will be aiming to bounce back in Friday’s match when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH vs KKR Head-To-Head

The two sides have come up against each other on 21 occasions in the past, with KKR winning 14 and SRH 7 of those encounters. Kolkata also won the last two matches against their rivals in the IPL 2021.

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by KKR: 14

Matches won by SRH: 7