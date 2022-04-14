Countries
ipl 2022 match 24 rr predicted xi vs gt

IPL 2022, Match 24: RR Predicted XI vs GT

Updated

1 hour ago

on

ipl

Rasthan Royals will be looking to claim back-to-back victories in the IPL 2022 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

RR were most recently in action against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday when they outclassed their rivals by three runs in a close encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

The inaugural IPL winners posted 165 runs on the board after they were put on to bat first by LSG.

In response, Lucknow fell short by three runs despite some brilliant hitting from Marcus Stoinis in the final overs.

RR Predicted XI vs GT

Rajasthan Royals have been very impressive in the IPL 2022 so far, with the Sanju Samson-led side winning three of their four matches this season. Both their batting and bowling departments have been pretty good, and so they are likely to feature the same playing XI that emerged victorious in their previous match.

Jos Buttler is currently the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 218 to his name so far. His role at the top of the order will be important for his side once again. Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer have also been impressive with the bat and they will want to continue their good form on Thursday.

As for bowling, RR boast the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult who have all been pretty good so far this season.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

