IPL 2022, Match 23: MI vs PBKS Head-To-Head Record

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Punjab Kings today in Match 23 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are the only team who are winless in the tournament this year and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

So far, they have lost against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and most recently Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MI will be desperate to win their first game when they come up against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

However, they are unlikely to find easy opponents in PBKS who have the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada in their ranks.

Punjab Kings will enter Wednesday’s clash on the back of a thrilling loss against Gujarat Titans on Friday.

The 2014 finalists posted a competitive 190 runs target after they were put on to bat first by GT.

PBKS looked on course for victory when their opponents needed 19 from the final over but Rahul Tewatia’s two sixers decided the match in the favour of Gujarat.

MI vs PBKS Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have played against each other on 28 occasions in the past, with MI winning 15 and PBKS 13 of those encounters. The two teams also faced each other in the IPL 2021 which saw Mumbai and Punjab winning a game each.

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by MI: 15

Matches won by PBKS: 13