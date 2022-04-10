Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News ipl 2022 match 20 rr vs lsg predicted playing xi

IPL 2022, Match 20: RR vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

Updated

7 seconds ago

on

tata IPL 2022

The Match 20 of IPL 2022 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

RR are currently occupying fifth spot in the points table, securing two wins from three matches so far.

The Sanju Samson-led side made a spectacular start to the season as they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by an incredible 61 runs in their opening match.

The inaugural IPL winners followed that up with another victory over Mumbai Indians who fell short by 23 runs chasing the 194 runs target.

However, their winning run ended on Tuesday when Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed them by four wickets.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants made an inauspicious start by losing their first match against Gujarat Titans by five wickets.

However, they have been spectacular since that defeat as they have won all their following matches against Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

LSG are currently fourth in the standings, having secured six points from four matches.

Jos Buttler has been the most impressive batsman for Rajasthan Royals, with the English cricketer hitting 205 runs so far this season.

While Lucknow will be hoping to get another good showing from Quinton de Kock who struck an impressive 80 runs knock last time out.

In the bowling department, RR boast the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal. While LSG will be expecting Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi to provide them wickets as they have done in the previous matches.

RR vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

Both sides are unlikely to make changes to the team that played last time out.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens