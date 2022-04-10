IPL 2022, Match 20: RR vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

The Match 20 of IPL 2022 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

RR are currently occupying fifth spot in the points table, securing two wins from three matches so far.

The Sanju Samson-led side made a spectacular start to the season as they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by an incredible 61 runs in their opening match.

The inaugural IPL winners followed that up with another victory over Mumbai Indians who fell short by 23 runs chasing the 194 runs target.

However, their winning run ended on Tuesday when Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed them by four wickets.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants made an inauspicious start by losing their first match against Gujarat Titans by five wickets.

However, they have been spectacular since that defeat as they have won all their following matches against Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

LSG are currently fourth in the standings, having secured six points from four matches.

Jos Buttler has been the most impressive batsman for Rajasthan Royals, with the English cricketer hitting 205 runs so far this season.

While Lucknow will be hoping to get another good showing from Quinton de Kock who struck an impressive 80 runs knock last time out.

In the bowling department, RR boast the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal. While LSG will be expecting Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi to provide them wickets as they have done in the previous matches.

RR vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

Both sides are unlikely to make changes to the team that played last time out.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan