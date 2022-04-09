Countries
IPL 2022, Match 18: RCB vs MI – Preview and Prediction

Updated

29 mins ago

on

tata IPL 2022

The exciting matches of the IPL 2022 continues this weekend as Mumbai Indians lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

MI are enduring a poor run of form at the moment, with the 2020 champions yet to win a game this season in the Indian Premier League.

They suffered their first defeat against Delhi Capitals who comfortably chased down their 178-run target at the expense of six wickets.

Mumbai’s next match against Rajasthan Royals also ended in defeat after they fell short by 23 runs chasing 194 target.

The Rohit Sharma-led side were expected to bounce back against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday but Pat Cummins’ blistering 56-off-15 knock helped KKR to easily reach the 161 target.

Mumbai cannot afford any more slip-ups and must defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

However, that will be easier said than done as MI will come up against an in-form RCB who have won both their previous two matches.

After their loss against Punjab Kings in Match 3 of IPL 2022, Bangalore outclassed the current table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets.

Their momentum continued on Tuesday as RCB successfully chased Rajasthan Royals’ 169 target, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik impressing with the bat.

RCB vs MI Prediction 

Bangalore will be full of confidence heading into the Saturday’s clash as they have won both their previous IPL matches. They also look a much stronger outfit this year.

We are predicting RCB to win over MI this weekend.

