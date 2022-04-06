IPL 2022, Match 14: Predicted Mumbai Indians playing XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians have failed to make a good start to the IPL 2022 season. Losing both their opening matches, they are currently one of the three teams without any points and are occupying eighth spot in the table.

The 2020 champions posted 177 runs target in their first game against Delhi Capitals with Ishan Kishan playing a superb 81-off-48 balls knock.

But they failed to defend the total and DC ultimately won by four wickets with 10 balls to spare.

MI’s second encounter against Rajasthan Royals also ended in defeat, with Mumbai failing to chase down the 193 target, despite good efforts from Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan. They lost the game by 23 runs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament by claiming victory over in-form Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

MI predicted lineup vs KKR

Ishan Kishan has been in superb form so far and he is expected to feature alongside Rohit Sharma as Mumbai’s openers.

Suryakumar Yadav is set to make his return after recovering from an injury. His comeback will be a big boost for his side as the 31-year-old is a highly reliable batsman.

MI’s all-rounders Kieron Pollard, Tim David and Daniel Sams haven’t been very impressive with their performances so far in the IPL 2022. They will need to contribute more if their team are to do well in the upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

As for bowling, Jasprit Bumrah Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat and Murugan Ashwin should feature in Wednesday’s clash.

Mumbai Indians predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat