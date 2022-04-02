IPL 2022, Match 10: GT vs DC – Preview and Prediction

The Indian Premier League continues this weekend as Gujarat Titans will come up against Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Titans won their first match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, with Mohammed Shami and Rahul Tewatia providing impressive performances. Shami took three wickets to restrict the opposition to 158 after GT won the toss and decided to bowl. Matthew Wade and Hardik Pandya both contributed well with the bat but it was Rahul Tewatia who was the real hero for Gujarat. He hit an unbeaten 40 runs off 24 balls to secure a five-wicket victory for his team.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals also made a winning start to their IPL campaign as they defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets last weekend at the Brabourne Stadium.

MI scored a competitive 177 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, with Ishan Kishan hitting a superb 81-off-48 balls knock. However, DC comfortably reached the target with 10 balls to spare.

Lalit Yadav was the standout performer with the 25-year-old striking two sixers and four boundaries to score an unbeaten 48 runs. While their successful chase also included vital contributions from Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw.

Gujarat Titans have an impressive bowling lineup, with Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan in their ranks. While they have also the services of big hitters like Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia who can destroy the opposition’s bowling.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, also boast a very good squad, with Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Shardul Thakur in their ranks. However, Marsh has sustained an injury and he could remain sidelined for several matches. While Warner is set to join them after April 6.

GT vs DC Prediction

Both teams have won their opening IPL matches but considering GT’s deep lineup and presence of several match winners, we are backing Gujarat to win on Saturday.