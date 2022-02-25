Inter ready to sell Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez could be pushed out by Inter Milan who are ready to reinvest in new attackers

It appears that Lautaro Martinez might be playing in different colors next season. The Argentine international has been a key player for the reigning Italian champions for the last two years. However, it appears that the Nerazzurri have decided to shake things up.

According to information from the Gazzetta dello Sport, the scenario has changed following Inter’s defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Round of 16 first leg of the Champions League.

The performances of both Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko were called into question with both men totally ineffective in front of goal.

Therefore, the residents of the Giuseppe Meazza believe that perhaps time is right to move on the young forward. For Inter, it is both a financial and sporting necessity.

Courted by several teams in the Premier League, the Argentine is valued at around 80 million euros. And if any team is able to make a suitable offer, the Italian giants would be open for business.

Currently in the race for the Scudetto, Inter are definitely one of the best in the league. However, their ambitions no longer stop at Italy. The Nerazzurri want to become a force in Europe. And while the goal is still far too distant for the Lombards, they are going to make crucial decisions in the coming months.

Rumor has it that once they’re able to sell Lautaro Martinez, they will be able to finance the arrival of Paulo Dybala, Jonathan David and Gianluca Scamacca.

Dybala has not agreed to a contract extension with Juventus and could end up joining Inter as a free agent. David meanwhile, is also eager to expand his horizons and is definitely ready for a new challenge.