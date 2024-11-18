The Cleveland Cavaliers became just the fourth team in NBA history to start the season unbeaten at 15-0, but where did the other three teams finish after their quick start out of the blocks?

Cavaliers Go 15-0

The Cavaliers are on an astonishing run in the NBA and they are still yet to drop a game this season after the first 15 matches.

Only three other teams in the NBA have ever gone 15-0 but after a fast start to the season, did any of those teams go on to win the championship?

Who Has Gone 15-0 In The NBA?

2016 Golden State Warriors – Lost NBA Finals

– Lost NBA Finals 1994 Houston Rockets – Won championship

– Won championship 1949 Washington Capitols – Lost NBA Finals

The only team to win the NBA Finals after going 15-0 to start the season was the 1994 Houston Rockets, with the 2016 Warriors and 1994 Capitols both eliminated at the final hurdle of the year.

Of the three other teams to win their first 15 games in the season, only the Warriors were able to improve to 16-0 and the 2016 team still holds the record for longest unbeaten streak at 24-0.

Cleveland faces its stiffest test yet on Tuesday night, with the current champions hosting the Cavs in Boston. Tuesday’s game is also an NBA Cup fixture and having lost their first game in the competition, the Celtics will be keen to rectify their mistakes this week.

Speaking after their 15th win on Sunday night, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson looked forward to the match in Boston, recalling his team’s defeat to the champions in last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“Everybody is going to be watching,” Atkinson said.

“It’s great for the NBA… I think everyone’s gonna be watching.” Coach Kenny Atkinson on the Cavs continuing their undefeated quest vs. the Celtics on Tuesday after moving to 15-0! pic.twitter.com/5BXIIyXJpV — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2024

“I know our guys are anxious, but I know they remember last year. We’re going well, they’re going well, Boston Garden, what’s better than that? This is just great for the league, great for our franchise. We’re excited about it.”

Despite their impressive start to the year, a win against Boston could be a huge test for Atkinson’s team and the result will give a real indication of where the side is at right now.