On Friday, 17 December, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is City Chief. He runs in the extended 2m 5f maiden hurdle at Ascot today. Nicky Henderson’s runner looks a top value punt and Bet of the Day at odds of 9/4.

A four-year-old Soldier Of Fortune gelding, City Chief cosily won an Irish Point-to-Point at Tralee in May. Joe and Marie Donnelly purchased him for the tidy sum of £210,000 off the back of that effort and sent him to Seven Barrows handler Henderson. The same connections have enjoyed major successes with Shishkin. That is why City Chief rates the NAP of the Day on his debut under Rules. Read on as our tipsters make a more detailed case for their latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will NAP of the Day City Chief win?

Henderson has won this particular race twice since 2011 and often targets it with a good horse. In City Chief, he has another expensive purchase who will need to take rank among staying novice hurdlers in order to pay his way. It is not just the price tag that makes this horse of interest on horse racing betting sites, however, as the form of that run between the flags at Tralee has some substance to it.

Kalanisi Star, beaten some 7 1/2 lengths into fourth, has since come out and won a Point of his own. That was at Corbeagh House less than a fortnight ago. It gives the form a timely boost in relation to this, City Chief’s hurdles bow. The fact that Henderson puts him straight over the smaller obstacles and doesn’t run in a bumper first also looks significant.

City Chief’s dam, Gallant Ferns, won in this over 2m 6f and further, so stamina shouldn’t be any issue. His sire won the Irish Derby and Coronation Cup, meanwhile, so there is class in the pedigree. Henderson has a healthy 21 per cent strike rate with his Ascot runners over the last five seasons. If backing those blind, they would’ve yielded £5.37 profit to a £1 level stake.

The yard is also three from 10 runners at this venue this term. With a bold bid expected first time out, City Chief looks well worth a wager. A £25 punt on him at his current price returns £81.25 if he can make a winning Rules debut. Should City Chief fail to land the spoils, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

