The NAP of the Day for SportsLens horse racing tipsters on Thursday, 16 December is Lydford Lad. He runs in the 2m 4f novice hurdle at Ffos Las today (1:50). Jack Barber’s horse appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at a great 7/2 price.

A six-year-old gelding by the mighty Yeats, Lydford Lad is the only course and distance winner in the line-up. Barber has a superb 27 per cent strike rate with his runners at Ffos Las, meanwhile. Wind surgery also appears to have helped Lydford Lad leave last season’s form well behind. He thus rates the NAP of the Day for 16 December. Read more reasons why this horse is the top Bet of the Day at tasty odds below…

Why will NAP of the Day Lydford Lad win?

Despite showing signs of understandable greenness when fifth in a Wincanton bumper on racecourse debut during January 2020, Lydford Lad has seen the form advertised by the winner, third and fourth home. All of those have either won over hurdles, fences or both since. He then shaped as if something was amiss when pulled-up on his hurdles bow at Exeter.

It soon became clear that Lydford Lad needed to race left-handed. He then shaped better than the bare result suggested when fifth to The Edgar Wallace at Uttoxeter in March. The winner has since made a successful chase debut at Market Rasen. Onagatheringstorm, beaten by a couple of lengths in seconds, went on to land his next two starts.

Barber decided that Lydford Lad needed a breathing operation over the summer. It proved a wise move as he finally got his head in front over course and distance on reappearance in November. What Lydford Lad beat the last day is open to question, but he looked value for more than the winning margin of half-a-length as he ducked right on the run-in.

Useful dual Irish Point winner Fanamix was beaten a further four lengths in third. With Barber doing so well his runners at Ffos Las, Lydford Lad thus looks worth a wager to follow-up. A £25 punt on him at his current price returns £112.50. If Lydford Lad doesn’t go in again, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

