This Wednesday, 15 December, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Silver Forever. She runs in the Listed 2m 7f mares’ chase at Newbury today (2:00). Back on track for Paul Nicholls, this lightly-raced seven-year-old looks the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 5/4.

Silver Forever, a daughter of Jeremy won her bow over fences at this venue over an extended 2m 6f. To all intents and purposes, then, she is a course and distance winner. The yard has a fabulous record at Newbury in recent seasons and the current campaign, so Silver Forever rates the NAP of the Day for 15 December. See even more reasons to back her below as our tipsters make the case for their latest Bet of the Day:

Why will NAP of the Day Silver Forever win?

Silver Forever joined Ditcheat maestro Nicholls after bolting up in an Irish Point by 10 lengths from Annie Mc. She was bought out of the Emerald Isle to be a chaser, then, and the runner-up has done plenty to advertise that form between the flags in the meantime. Annie Mac landed a Grade 2 novice handicap hurdle, then won three times as a novice chaser and plundered a couple of Listed mares’ chases last season.

Silver Forever won two of her four bumper outings and then three of four hurdles starts. She split two useful horses in Tolworth and recent Cork Grade 2 runner-up Jeremys Flame and Coral Cup heroine Heaven Help Us when third to Floressa in a Listed event at this venue over the smaller obstacles.

Stepping up into open mares company was no problem for Silver Forever off the back of that. She had subsequent Martin Pipe scorer and West Yorkshire Hurdle victor Indefatigable behind her at Sandown on her last start before 670 days off the track. Silver Forever belied that lengthy absence, however, when defeating Imperial Alcazar, rated 147, here on her return to action.

As she should strip fitter for the run, she remains open to plenty of further progress at this longer trip. Silver Forever may prove even better than he current mark of 142, which puts her right in the mix here. A £25 wager on her at odds of 5/4 returns £56.25. If Silver Forever can’t follow-up, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

