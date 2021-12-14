The NAP of the Day for SportsLens horse racing tipsters this Tuesday, 14 December, is Huflower. He runs in the opening maiden hurdle over an extended 1m 7f at Wincanton today (12:30). This recent recruit to Paul Nicholls’ yard looks the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 9/4.

Huflower showed plenty of ability in bumpers when trained in France and should come on for his hurdles debut at Exeter. A four-year-old Saddex gelding, connections say he badly needed the run last time out. His form from across the Channel reads well, so Huflower rates the NAP of the Day on 14 December. Read more reasons to back our latest Bet of the Day below:

Why will NAP of the Day Huflower win?

After posting improved form in his first three French bumpers including a win at Pornichet, Huflower followed-up at Angers. The runner-up in that contest has since won both subsequent starts including a Grade 1 National Hunt Flat race at Longchamp. This made Huflower look a hugely exciting recruit to hurdles and the Nicholls stable for new owner Chris Giles.

Although only fifth on his debut for the Ditcheat outfit last month, the form looks decent. Huflower shaped as though he needed a first racecourse outing in 253 days when weakening on the run to the last. Home in front of him this day were a couple of subsequent scorers well-fancied on horse racing betting sites for the spoils.

The winner, Brief Times, has since gone in again at Doncaster for the Neil Mulholland team and is now unbeaten on three starts under Rules. Sherborne, just ahead of Huflower in fourth at Exeter, has also tasted victory at Lingfield for the Colin Tizzard yard when lowering the colours of Duke Of Rockingham. It’s not exactly a stretch to imagine Nicholls’ charge stripping fitter for his British bow.

Wincanton couldn’t be more local to the yard, lying just nine miles southeast of Ditcheat. The Nicholls stable has a 29 per cent strike rate with its runners at this venue over the last five seasons, so Huflower looks well worth a wager. A £25 punt at his current price returns £81.25 should he win. If he fails to win, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

