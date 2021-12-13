Kicking off another new week, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts on Monday, 13 December is Nassalam. This Grade 2 winner drops down in class and trip for the 2m 1f novice chase at Plumpton (1:00). Gary Moore’s horse looks the top value Bet of the Day today at odds of 5/4.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on the first bet placed at Quinnbet today!

Nassalam represents a stable that loves having runners at Plumpton. Moore has trained almost 200 winners at this track. A four-year-old Dream Well gelding, Nassalam is two from two over fences. Despite a fortunate victory at Newbury last time out, he is 4lb clear of his rivals here, so should complete the hat-trick. That is why he rates the NAP of the Day for 13 December. See the case in full of our latest Bet of the Day below:

See more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will NAP of the Day Nassalam win?

Nassalam is the youngest horse in the line-up, so has the most scope for further progress. He has won four of his eight career starts and been well-campaigned by his canny connections. Unlike re-opposing rival from Ascot, Kid Commando, the drop back in trip should be no problem. Although meeting Anthony Honeyball’s horse off a big swing in the weights, Nassalam hasn’t come from the Point-to-Point sphere.

Other rival, For Pleasure, takes far too keen a hold and races much too freely in his races. He has made mistakes over fences, falling on debut at Warwick before fading there into third last time out. This race may not take much winning from Nassalam, then. After showing a really likeable attitude to prevail on his chase bow at Ascot, he followed-up in Grade 2 company at the Newbury Winter Carnival last time out.

An incident packed renewal of the Berkshire Novices’ Chase saw Nassalam see half of the four-runner field fall in front of him. He also then left previous Listed winner Tea Clipper for dead and score by 30 lengths. Given how the race panned out, it was an easy win but jumping is the name of the game.

It is surprising that Nassalam is odds against, especially with an official rating that is 8lb higher than the opposition. Despite a penalty, he still has something in hand. A £25 wager on Nassalam at his current price returns £56.25. Should he fail to land the hat-trick over fences, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

Bet on Nassalam at Quinnbet

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet This Monday at QuinnBet

A risk free bet of up to £25 is on offer for new QuinnBet customers that sign up. This welcome bonus is available to punters that deposit via a compatible payment method for the offer and then place a qualifying sportsbook bet. This must have minimum odds of Evens (2.00).

Today’s NAP of the Day has that requirement covered, so it’s a wager that gets you the new customer offer. The tipsters here at SportsLens always put up a Bet of the Day that fulfils the minimum odds requirement when it is written. If following expert advice or picking out another punt, then QuinnBet returns losing stakes as a free bet up to £25 should the selection fail to win. Their welcome bonus also provides 50 Free Spins on a featured slot in the online casino. Further T&Cs apply.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Sign up to Quinnbet Log in to the account Make a deposit Place a qualifying bet (minimum odds of Evens [2.00]) If it loses, get up to a £25 free bet (+ 50 Casino Spins)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here