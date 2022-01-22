Borussia Dortmund will be looking to build on their recent winning run when they take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

The home side are in impressive form coming into this game and they have picked up three wins and two draws in the last six league matches. Furthermore, Hoffenheim have lost just twice in their last six meetings against Dortmund and the home side will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here. Meanwhile, the visitors are six points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich and this is a golden opportunity for them to close the gap with the Bavarian giants with an away win. The last time these two sides met, Dortmund picked up a 3-2 win and they will be hoping for more of the same here. However, Hoffenheim have been excellent at home in recent weeks with six wins in their last seven home matches in the Bundesliga and the visitors will have to be at their best in order to grind out all three points. Check out the best Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund betting offers

When does Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 22nd of January, at PreZero Arena.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Hoffenheim team news

Hoffenheim will be without the services of Armin Bicakcic, Pavel Kaderabek and Robert Skov due to injuries. Diadie Samassekou is away on international duty.

Hoffenheim predicted line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Baumann; Posch, Vogt, Richards; Akpoguma, Baumgartner, Geiger, Raum; Kramaric; Bebou, Rutter

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund will be without Emre Can, Mateu Morey and Giovanni Reyna due to injury issues.

Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up vs Hoffenheim: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Brandt, Witsel, Bellingham; Reus, Haaland, Hazard

