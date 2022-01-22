Countries
Home News hoffenheim vs borussia dortmund prediction premier league betting tips odds and free bet

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

15 seconds ago

on

haaland
Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to close the gap with the league leaders with a win over Hoffenheim on Saturday afternoon.
 

Match Info Date: 22nd January 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, PreZero Arena.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

The visitors are currently second in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins. 
 
Dortmund will be confident of grinding out a vital away win here.
 
Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are fourth in the league table and they have lost just once in their last six league matches.
 
They have been formidable at home in recent weeks. Hoffenheim have picked up six wins in their last seven home matches in the Bundesliga.
 

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Hoffenheim 2-2 Borussia Dortmund @25/2 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets on Bet365 and back our prediction

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Dortmund are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Hoffenheim. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
 
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 23 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 
Hoffenheim are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund betting tip: Get a draw at 3/1.

Bet on a draw at 3/1 with Bet365

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Hoffenheim: 11/5 with Bet365

Draw: 3/1 with Bet365

Borussia Dortmund: 1/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 1/2 with Bet365

Under: 20/11 with Bet365

