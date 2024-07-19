Manchester City are known for having a big squad and plenty of recruitment but players aren’t as willing to join them this season because of the clubs fate.

Why are players unwilling to sign for Manchester City?

The 115 alleged charges that Manchester City are facing has been looming large as the fate of the club is unclear. The court date is expected to be sometime this Autumn and if the charges come into fruition, Manchester City will face a heavy punishment.

The repercussions the club will face are expected to be financial; with a points deduction also on the cards. Big players will not want to join Manchester City this season as they could be playing in a lower division by August 2025.

As it stands, Manchester City will be favourites to win the Premier League title again this season but there could be a relegation threat come the new year if the club were to be given a significant point deduction.

What have Manchester City done?

Manchester City is facing charges of violating financial regulations set by the Premier League. An independent commission has been appointed by the Premier League to investigate alleged breaches of rules spanning from 2009 to 2018.

The club is facing over 100 charges of financial rule violations, including breaking the Profit and Sustainability regulations. Since the investigation commenced in December 2018, Manchester City have been accused of lack of cooperation.

Will Manchester City lose their stars?

It is confirmed that Pep Guardiola will depart from Manchester City at the end of the season, however, the verdict is still pending on the club’s players.

There have been rumors connecting Kevin De Bruyne to a potential move to Saudi Arabia, with various clubs from the Saudi Pro League expressing interest.

Other players such as Erling Haaland, Ederson, and Rodri could also potentially make moves next season based on the outcome of the trial.

It is difficult to imagine where Manchester City will be in the next five years after a decade of dominating English football. Nevertheless, if found guilty, the FA and the Premier League must take action to preserve integrity.