EGYPT will hope to erase memories of their opening match defeat to Nigeria when they take on Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt live stream

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt preview

Guinea-Bissau will be proud of their opening performance, drawing 0-0 with Sudan. However, the match against Egypt is a huge step up in quality, even if the Pharaohs lost their opening AFCON match to Nigeria.

Egyptian fans will not only expect a win in this game. They’ll be looking for a dominant performance, to remind opponents of why they’ve won more AFCON trophies than any other team.

Guinea-Bissau played well in their previous match, but to say they’re goal-shy would be an understatement. They’ve not scored in their previous six matches, and will need to find the back of the net if they’re to make it out the group stages.

In short, this is Egypt’s game to win, and they’re expected to do so with ease.

When does Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt kick off?

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt kicks off at 19:00 GMT at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt team news

Guinea-Bissau team news

There are no injuries to report in the Guinea-Bissau camp. However, striker Mama Balde could drop to the bench after failing to find the net in eight games. He’s likely to be replaced in the line-up by Steve Ambri.

Guinea-Bissau possible starting lineup:

Gomis, Cande, Mane, Sangante, Encada, Cassama, Nogueira, Pele, Piqueti, Mendy, Ambri

Egypt team news

Akram Tawfik picked up an injury in Egypt’s loss to Nigeria and is unlikely to figure against Guinea-Bissau. He’ll most likely be replaced by Mohamed Abdelmonem. Amr El-Sulya could come back into the team after missing the previous fixture.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El-Shennawy, Abdelmonem, Hegazi, Hamdi, Fatouh, El-Sulya, Elneny, Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

