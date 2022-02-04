Getafe vs Levante live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

After the international break, Getafe will start their La Liga 2021-22 season when they will host Levante at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Getafe vs Levante Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Getafe vs Levante in the La Liga, Bet Storm has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Bet Storm and watch the Getafe vs Levante live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Bet Storm by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet Storm and watch Getafe vs Levante live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Getafe vs Levante Preview

The hosts are four points above the relegation zone and 11 points ahead of bottom-placed Levante, who are 16th in the league rankings. In their previous match, Getafe was held to a goalless draw at Real Sociedad, while the visitors lost 2-0 at home to Cadiz just a fortnight after winning their first match of the season against Mallorca.

Maintaining their top-flight position will be a goal for the visitors with more than half of the season gone, while the hosts will be trying to improve on their 15th-place result last season.

When does Getafe vs Levante kick-off?

The Getafe vs Levante will kick off at 21:00 CET on 5th February 2022 at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Join Bet Storm and watch Getafe vs Levante.

Getafe vs Levante Team News

Getafe Team News

Jose Juan Macias and Sabit Abdulai will be out of this match due to injury, although Enes Unal and Sandro Ramirez will be eligible after suspensions against Real Sociedad.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Duarez, Dakonam, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Alena, Arambarri, Maksimovic; Unal, Sandro

Levante Team News

Oscar Duarte and Shkodran Mustafi are injured for Levante, while Jose Luis Morales is suspended and will not be available for selection.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Clerc; Bardhi, Malsa, Melero, De Frutos; Soldado, Marti

Join Bet Storm and follow Getafe vs Levante.