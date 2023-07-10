MLB

Gerrit Cole To Start All-Star Game For The AL

Owen Jones
New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole will start for the American in the All-Star game tomorrow in Seattle.

 

Gerrit Cole has established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the mound. Known for his blazing fastball, devastating off-speed pitches, and impeccable command, Cole consistently demonstrates why he is considered one of the premier pitchers in baseball. His ability to rack up strikeouts, induce weak contact, and consistently deliver quality starts has made him a vital asset to the Yankees’ rotation.

So far this season Cole has a 9-2 record with a 2.85 ERA with 123 strikeouts. Now that newly signed Carlos Rodon is healthy, he should take some pressure off of Cole to carry this starting rotation.

Since joining the Yankees, Cole has showcased his immense talent and lived up to the high expectations that accompanied his record-breaking contract. His fierce competitiveness and focus have translated into remarkable success on the field. With each start, Cole exudes confidence and an unwavering determination to dominate opposing batters.

Earning the nod as the American League’s starting pitcher in the MLB All-Star Game further solidifies Cole’s status as a top-tier talent. This recognition  acknowledges his individual achievements while reflecting on the impact he has had for this Yankees pitching staff. His ability to consistently pitch deep into games and provide stability to the rotation has been instrumental in the team’s pursuit of victory.

The New York Yankees are +1100 to win the AL East according to New York sportsbooks.

For the Yankees to compete in a very competitive division, the Yankees need Cole to carry the brunt of the innings for this starting rotation. They recently hired a new hitting coach in Sean Casey so maybe the team can be balanced for the second half of the season.

