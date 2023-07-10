New York Yankees Hire Sean Casey As New Hitting Coach

The New York Yankees have already found a new hitting coach as they have hired former MLB player and analyst Sean Casey.

This hiring comes just one day after the Yankees fired then hitting coach Dillon Lawson. Casey was a leading candidate along with one other person.

Known for his infectious enthusiasm and deep understanding of the game, Casey brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new position. Throughout his playing career, Casey showcased remarkable hitting skills, earning three All-Star appearances and finishing with a career batting average of .302. Not really known for his power, but had a knack for getting on base as he had a career .810 OPS.

Following his retirement as a player, Casey seamlessly transitioned to the broadcasting booth, where he provided insightful commentary and expert analysis for MLB Network. His charismatic personality and genuine love for the game endeared him to fans and players alike, making him a highly regarded figure in the industry.

Now, Casey faces a new challenge as he steps into the role of the New York Yankees’ hitting coach. The storied franchise has long been known for its offensive firepower, but this season, especially have seen inconsistencies and struggles at the plate.

Aaron Judge being out due to injury is another factor. It seems like the offense flows through Judge, and the Yankees are not getting consistent offense when he is not in the lineup. The organization hopes that Casey’s expertise and ability to connect with players will have a positive impact on the team’s overall offensive performance.

This offense can only get better and adding an experienced mind like Sean Casey could pay dividends down the road once Judge comes back. In the meantime, players like Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres have to show up in the the second half of the season or they can kiss the playoffs goodbye.