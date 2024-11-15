Building up anticipation for the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the game’s governing body has officially taken the wraps off the innovative trophy for the winners. Crafted in collaboration with renowned American jewelers Tiffany & Co., the 2025 Club World Cup trophy is arguably the most intricately built FIFA trophy yet.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Is a Work of Art

The circular 2025 FIFA Club World Cup trophy flaunts a 24-carat gold-plated finish and laser-engraved inscriptions of the names of all 211 FIFA member associations and an immaculately detailed world map. In addition to the inscriptions, the central disc features images of stadiums and depictions of the game’s time-tested traditions.

Inclusivity is also a key element of the design, with 13 different languages and Braille engraved on the accolade. The trophy works both as a shield and a spherical structure, which adds to its uniqueness.

The trophy is here! ✨ Crafted in collaboration with @TiffanyAndCo, this trophy will be awarded for the first time to the winners of the inaugural #FIFACWC taking place next year.

#TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/x1Wo1T1Lf4 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) November 14, 2024

FIFA has taken inspiration from the Voyager Golden Records that accompanied NASA’s Voyager in its deep-space missions in the 1970s. The periodic table and astronomy have also contributed to the trophy’s essence. The glittering trophy showcases positions of the planets at the time FIFA was founded in 1904 as well as the cosmic map of the 2025 Club World Cup opener in Miami.

To top it off, the trophy also has a special message for the lucky ones who will get to lift it.

It reads (via GOAL):

“To those who hold this trophy, history belongs to you! You are witness to a moment in time that represents the pinnacle of club football, bestowed upon few but celebrated by many.”

Gianni Infantino Introduces FIFA Club World Cup Trophy to the World

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 14, FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveiled the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. His excitement was palpable in the pre-recorded video message for viewers.

The caption accompanying the post read:

“The FIFA Club World Cup trophy features icons and images that capture football’s traditions and history, a map of the world and the names of all FIFA Member Associations. It even shows the position of the solar system on the day of the FIFA Club World Cup’s opening match in June 2025.

“To the players who win this trophy, history belongs to you! Let’s take it to the world and celebrate it as we look forward to the start of a new era for football when the one and only “FIFA Club World Champion” lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in New York New Jersey on 13 July 2025.”

A whopping 32 teams across six FIFA federations will compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. The tournament, which will now be held once every four years, will run from June 15 to July 13.