The MLB Divisional Round is already two games in and all four of the series remain tied at one game each heading into the third match of the series.

All To Play For In MLB Divisional Round

In one of the most dramatic matchups through the Divisional round so far, the Padres pulled off a 10-2 win in Los Angeles to tie things up in the series.

Game 2 was delayed midway through however, as Dodgers fans threw objects towards San Diego fielder Jurickson Profar for some taunting he took part in earlier in the match.

The Dodgers did win the first of two games in their own stadium, but they will now be faced with a tricky trip to San Diego for game three and four with a hostile atmosphere anticipated.

The Phillies were the next MLB team to tie up the series but their win was nothing like the Padres, with a thrilling matchup going right down to the wire in the final inning.

Philadelphia came out on top, with the Mets undoing all of their hard work from game one as they blew a 4-3 lead heading into the eighth inning.

Game three and four will be held at Citi Field and despite the Mets home advantage, the Phillies still remain marginal favourites to advance from the series.

The Tigers left it by far the latest in the day of all the Divisional teams, with all three of their runs against the Guardians coming deep in a tense ninth and final inning.

Detroit played the long game on Monday in their second match against Cleveland and it paid off, as they were able to shut out the Guardians in game 2 and steal a win late on.

Game two was almost a complete opposite of the first match in the series, when the Guardians managed five of their seven runs in a 7-0 win during the first inning.

The final game of the Divisional Round’s second matchup saw the Yankees upset by the Royals, who stole a win in New York before the series returns to Kansas City.

MLB Division Series Schedule

Tuesday, October 8

NL Game 3 : Mets vs. Phillies

: Mets vs. Phillies NL Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, October 9

AL Game 3 : Tigers vs. Guardians

: Tigers vs. Guardians AL Game 3 : Royals vs. Yankees

: Royals vs. Yankees NL Game 4 : Mets vs. Phillies (if necessary)

: Mets vs. Phillies (if necessary) NL Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, October 10

AL Game 4 : Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary)

: Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary) AL Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, October 11

NL Game 5 : Phillies vs. Mets (if necessary)

: Phillies vs. Mets (if necessary) NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if necessary)



Saturday, October 12

AL Game 5 : Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary)

: Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary) AL Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals (if necessary)