The Padres kept their World Series hopes alive on Sunday, with an eventful win in game 2 against the Dodgers tying up the NL Division series.

Padres Tie Dodgers Series

Although the series wouldn’t have been over if the Dodgers won game 2 on Sunday, the Padres would’ve faced an uphill battle if they went 0-2 after the first two matches.

But getting a win wasn’t an issue for the Padres in Los Angeles, as they upset the number one ranked Dodgers with a convincing 10-2 result at Dodgers Stadium.

There was a delay in the game that gave the Dodgers an even worse look than just the result on its own, as home fans threw baseballs and beer towards Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar.

A reaction came from the fans after Profar robbed Mookie Betts of a home run, with an incredible catch from the Padres fielder who jumped into the stands to grab the ball.

Dodgers fans were obviously annoyed with the taunting from a rampant Padres side and they responded in kind by launching missiles towards Profar.

An angle of Jurickson Profar's interaction with the Dodgers fans in left field (via @dodgers_geek) pic.twitter.com/kFXxz9PQ2v — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 7, 2024

Despite a 12-minute delay in play, the Padres weren’t phased by the hostile atmosphere and they struck an incredible record breaking six home runs throughout the game.

The six HR’s tie for the most in any single playoff game in MLB history.

With tensions between the teams clearly higher than ever before, the Dodgers-Padres series is certainly one to keep an eye on as they head to San Diego this week.

MLB Division Series Schedule

Monday, October 7

AL Game 2 : Guardians vs. Tigers

: Guardians vs. Tigers AL Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals

Tuesday, October 8

NL Game 3 : Mets vs. Phillies

: Mets vs. Phillies NL Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, October 9

AL Game 3 : Tigers vs. Guardians

: Tigers vs. Guardians AL Game 3 : Royals vs. Yankees

: Royals vs. Yankees NL Game 4 : Mets vs. Phillies (if necessary)

: Mets vs. Phillies (if necessary) NL Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, October 10

AL Game 4 : Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary)

: Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary) AL Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, October 11

NL Game 5 : Phillies vs. Mets (if necessary)

: Phillies vs. Mets (if necessary) NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if necessary)



Saturday, October 12

AL Game 5 : Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary)

: Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary) AL Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals (if necessary)