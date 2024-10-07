MLB

Padres Tie Up Dodgers NL Division Series Hitting A Record Breaking 6 Home Runs As Fans Cause Delay

Olly Taliku
Padres-Dodgers

The Padres kept their World Series hopes alive on Sunday, with an eventful win in game 2 against the Dodgers tying up the NL Division series.

Padres Tie Dodgers Series

Although the series wouldn’t have been over if the Dodgers won game 2 on Sunday, the Padres would’ve faced an uphill battle if they went 0-2 after the first two matches.

But getting a win wasn’t an issue for the Padres in Los Angeles, as they upset the number one ranked Dodgers with a convincing 10-2 result at Dodgers Stadium.

There was a delay in the game that gave the Dodgers an even worse look than just the result on its own, as home fans threw baseballs and beer towards Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar.

A reaction came from the fans after Profar robbed Mookie Betts of a home run, with an incredible catch from the Padres fielder who jumped into the stands to grab the ball.

Dodgers fans were obviously annoyed with the taunting from a rampant Padres side and they responded in kind by launching missiles towards Profar.

Despite a 12-minute delay in play, the Padres weren’t phased by the hostile atmosphere and they struck an incredible record breaking six home runs throughout the game.

The six HR’s tie for the most in any single playoff game in MLB history.

With tensions between the teams clearly higher than ever before, the Dodgers-Padres series is certainly one to keep an eye on as they head to San Diego this week.

MLB Division Series Schedule

Monday, October 7

  • AL Game 2: Guardians vs. Tigers
  • AL Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals

Tuesday, October 8

  • NL Game 3: Mets vs. Phillies
  • NL Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, October 9

  • AL Game 3: Tigers vs. Guardians
  • AL Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees
  • NL Game 4: Mets vs. Phillies (if necessary)
  • NL Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers (if necessary)

Thursday, October 10

  • AL Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians (if necessary)
  • AL Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees (if necessary)

Friday, October 11

  • NL Game 5: Phillies vs. Mets (if necessary)
  • NL Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if necessary)

Saturday, October 12

  • AL Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers (if necessary)
  • AL Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals (if necessary)

 

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
