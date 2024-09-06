Soccer

Bernardo Silva Claims Current Football Schedule Is ‘Absolutely Absurd’ During International Break

Olly Taliku
Bernardo Silva has slammed the current football schedule while on international break, with the Portugal and Manchester City star claiming he gets no time with his family anymore.

Busy Football Schedule Annoys Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has complained about the crazy upcoming football schedule while with Portugal, as Manchester City are set to play three games a week for the next few months.

Silva called the schedule ‘absurd’, with the 30-year-old saying that he will get no time to spend with his family if so many games are crammed into such a short space of time.

“I think there are two completely different issues here. When the players complain, people say that players can’t complain about the life they have. And they’re right because we’re fulfilling a dream and we do what we do.

“On the other hand, the schedule is completely crazy. We’ve just received the news that we only have one day off for the English League Cup game. We play Arsenal, we rest for a day and then we have the game against Watford. And if we don’t get knocked out of any other competition, we’ll play every three days for months.”

Silva isn’t the first player to complain about the fixture congestion, with many stars returning straight to domestic football following what was a busy summer of international tournaments.

The Manchester City star also slammed the new Champions League format, with clubs now required to play two more games in the group stage before the new playoff stage and last 16.

“It’s been absolutely absurd. In the Champions League, if you don’t qualify for the round of 16 you still have to play two more games. It’s true that the squads are bigger, but I’m not going to say that it’s easy.

“It hasn’t been easy. I spend very little time with my family and friends. The amount of games we’re subjected to is absolutely absurd.”

Portugal still have to face Scotland in the Nations League on international break before Silva returns to City, but then he has five games to play in the space of just two weeks for the Premier League champions.

