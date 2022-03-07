Erling Haaland future has been decided

It is clear that Haaland will be leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer but where will the Norwegian player next season?

Next to Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland is going to dominate headlines during the summer transfer window. The Norwegian striker has been hotly linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park this summer but no one knows where he would play next.

Every major team in Europe has been linked with Haaland. From Manchester United to Chelsea to Real to Barcelona, everyone wants the young striker.

And the information coming from the four corners of the Old Continent also very often contradicts itself. One day, it’s Manchester City who are in the lead, then the next day it’s Barca or Chelsea, before we learn that it is always possible that he will stay one more season in the Ruhr.

This weekend, however, we finally had some kind of “official” communication on this subject, since Jan Åge Fjørtoft, close to the Haaland family, came out of silence.

“Everything is played between two clubs, I believe it is Real Madrid and Manchester City. Barca, I think it’s propaganda, it can be done but at the moment it’s being played out between these two clubs. Don’t underestimate the work Team Haaland is doing to find where Erling Haaland will play next season,” explained the former player.

The leaders of the Premier League and La Liga would therefore currently be the best placed to enlist the Norwegian cyborg. Still, these words are already making a lot of noise in Barcelona, ​​where Joan Laporta, close to the player’s agent Mino Raiola, seemed to make Haaland his number 1 objective for the next transfer window.

But then again, Barcelona are fully aware of the fact that they cannot afford to bite more than they can chew given their financial predicament.