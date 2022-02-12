Eintracht Frankfurt will be looking to fix their poor head to head record against Wolfsburg when the two sides meet in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg live stream

If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg, then BetVictor have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to BetVictor and watch their Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join BetVictor by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join BetVictor and follow Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Preview

Neither side are at their best right now and this could be a close contest. The home side have picked up three wins and a draw in their last six league matches and they will be confident of grinding out all three points against a struggling Wolfsburg side. The visitors have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they have been quite disappointing on their travels in recent weeks. Wolfsburg have lost their last four away matches in the Bundesliga and they will need to improve immensely in order to get a good result here. Check out the best Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg betting offers

Check out our Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg prediction

Bet on Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg with BetVictor

When does Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of February, at Deutsche Bank Park.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

The home side will be without the services of Makoto Hasebe, Daichi Kamada, Ragnar Ache and Diant Ramaj because of injuries.

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted line-up vs Wolfsburg: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Chandler, Hrustic, Sow, Lenz; Lindstrom, Kostic; Borre

Wolfsburg team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Paulo Otavio, William and Micky van de Ven because of injuries.

Wolfsburg predicted line-up vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Casteels; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Gerhardt, Steffen; Kruse, Vranckx; Wind

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at BetVictor