Eintracht Frankfurt will be hoping to pull off a win at home when they take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 12th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Deutsche Bank Park.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Prediction

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of three wins and a draw in their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of getting all three points here.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg have lost four of their last six league matches and they will be the underdogs heading into this contest.

Although the visitors are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Frankfurt, this could be a tough encounter for them.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Wolfsburg @ 25/4 with BetVictor.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet on a draw at 12/5 with BetVictor

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Wolfsburg have failed to score in their last four away matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 23 goals. Bet on over 3.5 goals here.

Wolfsburg are undefeated in four of their last six meetings against Frankfurt. Bet on the visitors to grind out a win here.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/14.

Get over 2.5 goals at 13/14 with BetVictor

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg from BetVictor:

Match-winner:

Eintracht Frankfurt: 5/4 with BetVictor

Draw: 12/5 with BetVictor

Wolfsburg: 9/4 with BetVictor

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/14 with BetVictor

Under: 1/1 with BetVictor

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg Free Bet

