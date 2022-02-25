Eden Hazard set for Real Madrid exit

The Spanish giants have accepted a decent offer for Eden Hazard who is set to return to the Premier League.

According to reports, Real Madrid have sanctioned the sale of Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window. The Belgian international could end up signing for Newcastle United.

Real Madrid bustle behind the scenes as Carlo Ancelotti’s gang looks to lift trophies. Good news has recently reached the ears of the Madrid management with the sudden awareness of Eden Hazard.

Indeed, the Belgian is finally resigned to leaving Spain to revive himself and rediscover his love of football. Aware of his situation, the Belgian has decided to change his horizons next summer. This is a boon for Florentino Pérez who had wanted to part with the former Chelsea man for several months.

Courted by Chelsea and Lille, Hazard is likely to join a completely different team.

According to information shared by the Daily Mail, Real Madrid have received an offer of 40 million euros from Newcastle United to secure the services of Eden Hazard. A proposal obviously accepted by the people of Madrid who must be rubbing their hands in glee.

A great opportunity is now available to the 31-year-old Belgian who could bounce back in a championship he knows very well. If an agreement might have been reached between the two teams, nothing has been disclosed about the intentions of the former Blues winger.

As a reminder, signed by Real Madrid in July 2019 for 115 million euros from Chelsea, Eden Hazard is undoubtedly one of the biggest fiascos of the Florentino Pérez era. In 2 and a half years, the Belgian has played only 43 La Liga games for 4 goals and 8 assists to his credit.

More than that, Hazard never really looked like a player who dominated England during his time at Stamford Bridge.