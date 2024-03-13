No decision has yet been made on Howe beyond this season. Some reports are suggesting that his position is safer than it seems from the outside.

Yet other sources are indicating that he is on shaky ground. The ownership will be concerned about the backwards steps that are being made.

Newcastle are perched in mid-table after their recent 3-2 defeat to Chelsea . Their chances of being back in Europe next year are slipping away.

However, winning the FA Cup would give Howe a huge boost but Manchester City stand in their way. The two teams play in the quarter-final on March 16.

Out-of-work Jose Mourinho has previously been touted as a potential successor for Howe. If Newcastle do decide to take a new direction in the summer, Mourinho would be a solid appointment.

The three-time Premier League winner left AS Roma in January and has also been linked with the prospect of managing in the Saudi Pro League.