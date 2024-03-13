The latest Newcastle United news has indicated that Eddie Howe’s position is still at risk. The Magpies manager could still leave the club at the end of the season.
Newcastle Utd News: Eddie Howe’s Future Still Undecided
Eddie Howe has been dealt a blow in terms of his job security at Newcastle United ahead of the new season. The Magpies move for Sporting Director Richard Hughes may be thwarted by Premier League rivals Liverpool. Howe was hoping to link up with Hughes at St James’ Park for the 2024/25 campaign to provide extra support. The pair previously worked together at Bournemouth.
Their relationship is still considered to be very strong but the Merseysiders are also keen to get Hughes on board at Anfield. The new Head of Football Operations at Fenway Sports Group – Michael Edwards – is a very keen admirer of Hughes and close friend. Now, the search for Dan Ashworth’s successor at Newcastle will seemingly continue. With that in mind, Howe must wait to discover how that might impact his own future.
No decision has yet been made on Howe beyond this season. Some reports are suggesting that his position is safer than it seems from the outside.
Yet other sources are indicating that he is on shaky ground. The ownership will be concerned about the backwards steps that are being made.
Newcastle are perched in mid-table after their recent 3-2 defeat to Chelsea. Their chances of being back in Europe next year are slipping away.
However, winning the FA Cup would give Howe a huge boost but Manchester City stand in their way. The two teams play in the quarter-final on March 16.
Out-of-work Jose Mourinho has previously been touted as a potential successor for Howe. If Newcastle do decide to take a new direction in the summer, Mourinho would be a solid appointment.
The three-time Premier League winner left AS Roma in January and has also been linked with the prospect of managing in the Saudi Pro League.