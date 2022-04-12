Countries
Home News eddie hearn conor benn vs chris van heerden prediction

Eddie Hearn Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden Prediction

Updated

54 mins ago

on

eddie hearn conor benn

With Conor Benn facing Chris van Heerden this weekend in Manchester, promotor Eddie Hearn predicts how this weekend will go and has big plans for the future with his undefeated British welterweight superstar.

Benn vs van Heerden takes place this Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, in what will be a spectacular night of boxing action.

Benn tops the bill, but there are plenty of high quality affairs on the undercard too. Most notably, Chris Billam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy are set to face each other for the second time, after an extremely close and entertaining fight in the summer last year.

Eddie Hearn Benn vs van Heerden Prediction

Promotor Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn is one of the hottest properties in world boxing at this moment in time.

After a sensational knockout win last time out against former world title challenger, Chris Algeri, Benn put the whole welterweight division on notice with his fifth round lights out KO victory.

Eddie Hearn thinks this is most definitely a step up for Benn, with it also being the first real southpaw that ‘The Destroyer’ will have faced.

The Matchroom Boxing chief believes his man will be far too strong for South Africa’s van Heerden on Saturday night: “I think you [Conor Benn] should be beating van Heerden well.”

Who next for Conor Benn?

With so many elite fighters at 147-pounds, there are an abundance of mega-fights on the table for Benn in the not so distant future.

At the very top of the tree, you have Terrence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr, who look to be on a completely different level currently than their welterweight rivals.

Just below that you have the likes of Vergil Ortiz, Jarron Ennis, David Avanesyan and Yordenis Ugas. These are the kinds of names Benn wants to be mixing it with, and promotor Eddie Hearn has stated that a fight like that could be next for Benn, provided he wins on Saturday night.

As you can see above, Hearn has all but confirmed that we will see Conor Benn in an absolutely humungous fight in the summer, with people floating the names of Adrian Broner, David Avanesyan and Vergil Ortiz as just a few super-fights that could get made relatively soon.

