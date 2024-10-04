Basketball

Dwyane Wade Weighs In On Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Debate

Olly Taliku
NBA legend Dwyane Wade has had his say this week on which WNBA rookie is the best, with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese continuing to divide opinions deep into the postseason.

Dwyane Wade On Angel Reese Podcast  

Although he wouldn’t name his favourite player in the popular WNBA rookie debate this season, Dwyane Wade did appear on Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast this week to discuss all things basketball.

Wade was very complimentary of both rookies, comparing the pair to NBA icons Magic Johnson and Larry Bird so early in their young career’s.

“A lot of people say Magic and Larry, like they saved the brand of the NBA,” Wade said. “You had this amazing player who was black, who could smile and make everybody smile; he just had the game and personality, and then you had this white player who had the toughness and the game

“It was a perfect market strategy at the right time; they both were winners and champions.” Wade continued. 

“When you look at it, people like to look at black and white… This is the same two people that’s doing this for the game. A lot of it in a lot of ways are true and a lot of it is marketing.”

It has been hard to separate Reese and Clark throughout their rookie year, with both stars looking nailed on to be future Hall Of Famers despite this being their first year in the league.

Clark can say she won the debate in her rookie campaign, after being named as WNBA Rookie of the Year last week, on an average of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in her first year.

Reese wasn’t too far behind Clark in the stats though, with 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game making her one of the most established rebounders in the league after just one season.

While Reese failed to make the playoffs with her Chicago Sky team, Clark was able to guide the Indiana Fever to a postseason finish for the first time since 2016.

