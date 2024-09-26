Basketball

35-Year-Old Derrick Rose Announces Retirement From The NBA After 15 Seasons In The League

Olly Taliku
Derrick Rose announced on Thursday morning that he has retired from the NBA, with the former number one draft pick calling it quits after 15 years in the league. 

Derrick Rose Retires From NBA

The Chicago Bulls drafted Derrick Rose as the number one pick  in the 2008 NBA draft, with the legend playing 15 years in the league for four different teams.

Rose also played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies waived Rose last week before he made his decision to retire.

In a statement released on Thursday, Rose announced his retirement as well as outlining what the future holds for one of the NBA greats in the last 15 years.

“The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth,” Rose said in his statement. “I believe true success comes from becoming who you were created to be, and I want to show the world who I am beyond basketball.”

“Whether good or bad, everyone has a ‘what if’ story in their life. Even if I could, I wouldn’t change anything in mine, because it’s what helped me find real joy.”

Rose earned rookie of the year in 2009 during his time in Chicago, as well as the MVP award just two years later – becoming the youngest to ever do so at just 22-years-old. In his MVP season, Rose averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists per game.

Just one year after winning the MVP award Rose tore his ACL which brought his career to a complete halt, missing out on the entire 2012 season during what was a heartbreaking time in his career.

Rose only played 10 games in 2013 when he returned from injury and he never was able to quite return to his former self after he came back to the court.

The retirement announcement was published in newspapers of every city Rose played in during his career, in a touching farewell to his ‘first love’ – basketball.

